In Pics | Puneeth Rajkumar's fans throng Kanteerava stadium to pay last respects

Thousands of grieving fans continue to flock the Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium to pay their final respects to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar. (Image: ANI)

Kannada cinema's reigning superstar, Puneeth, youngest of the five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46 after a cardiac arrest. (Image: ANI)

Several film and political personalities also paid their respects to Puneeth. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministerial colleagues paid floral tributes to the actor on October 30. (Image: ANI)

The state government has said Puneeth's last rites would be conducted with state honours at Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi in Kanteerava studio. (Image: AFP)

Fans gather outside the hospital where actor Puneeth Rajkumar was being treated, in Bengaluru, on October 29, 2021. (AP Photo)