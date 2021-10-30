MARKET NEWS

English
In Pics | Puneeth Rajkumar's fans throng Kanteerava stadium to pay last respects

The mortal remains of Puneeth Rajkumar will be taken in a procession from Kanteerava stadium at about 3 pm to Kanteerava studio where the last rites will be performed

Moneycontrol News
October 30, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST
FC6smiGUcAQzHwV
Thousands of grieving fans continue to flock the Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium to pay their final respects to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar. (Image: ANI)
FC6KKzPVEAMqXZh (1)
Kannada cinema's reigning superstar, Puneeth, youngest of the five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46 after a cardiac arrest. (Image: ANI)
Source: ANI
Several film and political personalities also paid their respects to Puneeth. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministerial colleagues paid floral tributes to the actor on October  30. (Image: ANI)
000_9QM37Y (1)
The state government has said Puneeth's last rites would be conducted with state honours at Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi in Kanteerava studio. (Image: AFP)
Fans gather outside the hospital where actor Puneeth Rajkumar was being treated, in Bengaluru, India, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Rajkumar, a top star of southern Indian regional films, died on Friday after a massive heart attack, a hospital statement said. He was 46. Rajkumar was rushed to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru, the capital of southern Karnataka state, after he complained of chest and died there, the statement said. The Press Trust of India news agency said he had a two-hour workout in a gymnasium and was rushed to the hospital straight from there. (AP Photo)
Fans gather outside the hospital where actor Puneeth Rajkumar was being treated, in Bengaluru, on October 29, 2021. (AP Photo)
A poster of actor Puneeth Rajkumar is hung outside a hotel with closed shutters after news of the actor's death, in Bengaluru, India, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Rajkumar, a top star of southern Indian regional films, died on Friday after a massive heart attack, a hospital statement said. He was 46. Rajkumar was rushed to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru, the capital of southern Karnataka state, after he complained of chest and died there, the statement said. The Press Trust of India news agency said he had a two-hour workout in a gymnasium and was rushed to the hospital straight from there. (AP Photo)
A poster of actor Puneeth Rajkumar is hung outside a hotel with closed shutters after news of the actor's death. The actor is survived by wife Ashwini Revanth and daughters Drithi and Vanditha. (AP Photo)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Puneeth Rajkumar #Slideshow #trending
first published: Oct 30, 2021 12:56 pm

