In Pics | Preparations in full swing at Ram Mandir ahead of Yogi Adityanath’s visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha in Ayodhya today. Preparations are underway at the site. (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)The Garbhagriha or sanctum sanctorum is the innermost sanctuary of a temple. Construction work at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is proceeding as per schedule, an official had said. (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)UP CM Yogi Adityanath is expected to reach the temple at around 9.30 am. Saints and priests have been invited from across the country to witness the laying of the foundation stone. (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)This elaborate flower rangoli is one among the several rangolis designed at the temple today. (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)