 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

In Pics | PM Modi in Gujarat to meet mother as she enters her 100th year

Moneycontrol News
Jun 18, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi as she entered the 100th year of her life today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi as she entered the 100th year of her life today. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi as she entered the 100th year of her life today. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter) PM Modi travelled to his mother's residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of her birthday. He also penned a special blog post dedicated to her (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter) The prime minister washed his mother's feet and sought her blessings at the start of her centenary year. "Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year," he wrote in his blog. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter) "My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," PM Modi wrote in his blog post.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Narendra Modi mother #PM Modi #PM Narendra Modi
first published: Jun 18, 2022 09:43 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.