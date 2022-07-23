In Pics | PM Modi hosts dinner for outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner in honour of outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind on Friday. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell dinner was attended by president-elect Droupadi Murmu, who was elected India's first tribal president. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)Besides the chief ministers of various states and cabinet members, the farewell dinner was also attended by several grassroot level achievers, tribal community leaders and Padma awardees (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)This dinner was "unique" as it did not have the usual Delhi-centric crowd and the emphasis was to make it more representative, a source told news agency PTI. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)Ram Nath Kovind's term as president will end on Monday.