 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

In Pics | PM Modi hosts dinner for outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind

Moneycontrol News
Jul 23, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner in honour of outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner in honour of outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind on Friday. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner in honour of outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind on Friday. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter) President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell dinner was attended by president-elect Droupadi Murmu, who was elected India's first tribal president. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter) Besides the chief ministers of various states and cabinet members, the farewell dinner was also attended by several grassroot level achievers, tribal community leaders and Padma awardees (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter) This dinner was "unique" as it did not have the usual Delhi-centric crowd and the emphasis was to make it more representative, a source told news agency PTI. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)
Ram Nath Kovind's term as president will end on Monday.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Droupadi Murmu #Narendra Modi #Ram Nath Kovind
first published: Jul 23, 2022 10:23 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.