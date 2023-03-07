In Pics | OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding; SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma among guests

Pictures have surfaced on social media, with one showing Ritesh Agarwal and his wife Geetansha Sood touching Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son's feet.
Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder and CEO, ties the knot with Geetansha Sood. Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel met the couple and shared pictures from the meeting congratulating them.
The Union minister took to Twitter to share his wishes for the couple. The OYO Rooms CEO's wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma posted a selfie with Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and wrote, "Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip."
"Every one of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our Startups." Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted.