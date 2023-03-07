 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding; SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma among guests

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

Pictures have surfaced on social media, with one showing Ritesh Agarwal and his wife Geetansha Sood touching Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son's feet.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder-Owner of OYO Hotels & Homes (File Image)

1/4
Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder and CEO, ties the knot with Geetansha Sood. Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel met the couple and shared pictures from the meeting congratulating them.
2/4
The Union minister took to Twitter to share his wishes for the couple. The OYO Rooms CEO's wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi.
3/4
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma posted a selfie with Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and wrote, "Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip."
4/4
"Every one of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our Startups." Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted.
TAGS: #Masayoshi Son #Oyo #Ritesh Agarwal #wedding
first published: Mar 7, 2023 10:50 pm