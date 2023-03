1/4 Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder and CEO, ties the knot with Geetansha Sood. Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel met the couple and shared pictures from the meeting congratulating them.

2/4 The Union minister took to Twitter to share his wishes for the couple. The OYO Rooms CEO's wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi.

3/4 Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma posted a selfie with Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and wrote, "Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip."