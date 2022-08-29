In pics: Notting Hill Carnival returns to London after 2 years

Moneycontrol News

Performers in costume take part in the carnival on the main Parade day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 29.Notting Hill Carnival has returned to west London's streets for the first time since 2019.Revellers dance on top of a railway bridge during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in west London, Monday.The Notting Hill Carnival began on Saturday and concludes on Monday. It could not be organised for the past two years because of the Covid pandemic.The carnival traces its origins in the carnival traditions of the Caribbean.The carnival's chief executive, Matthew Phillips, told the BBC although the pandemic had affected previous years, this year the cost of living crisis was the biggest worry.Linett Kamala, who is on the carnival's board of trustees, told BBC that it had been expensive to stage the event. "It is a free event but there's absolutely a cost to all of us involved in terms of materials, equipment hire, and storage hire," she said.