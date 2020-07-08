App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Mobile gaming in pre and post-coronavirus world

Gaming companies are seeing an increase in number of users and surge in the number of hours Indians are spending on online games.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, people are staying at home to prevent the spread of novel disease. As people are spending more time indoor, mobile gaming in India reaches an all-time high during the pandemic. Gaming companies are seeing an increase in number of users and surge in the number of hours Indians are spending on online games. (Image: News18 Creative)
89 percent of India’s gamers are on mobile. (Image: News18 Creative)
Surge in gaming app usage. (Image: News18 Creative)
Gaming audience engagement before and after pandemic. (Image: News18 Creative)
Total 65 percent growth in gaming app usage. (Image: News18 Creative)
Gaming is more popular among those in the age group of 45+ years. (Image: News18 Creative)
These kind of games they play. (Image: News18 Creative)
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 08:05 pm

