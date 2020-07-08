In pics | Mobile gaming in pre and post-coronavirus world

Gaming companies are seeing an increase in number of users and surge in the number of hours Indians are spending on online games. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are staying at home to prevent the spread of novel disease. As people are spending more time indoor, mobile gaming in India reaches an all-time high. Gaming companies are seeing an increase in number of users and surge in the number of hours Indians are spending on online games. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/7 89 percent of India’s gamers are on mobile. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/7 Surge in gaming app usage. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/7 Gaming audience engagement before and after pandemic. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/7 Gaming app usage witnessed a combined growth of 65 percent. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/7 Surprisingly, gaming is most popular among those in the age group of 45+ years. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/7 The kind of games Indians play. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jul 8, 2020 08:05 pm