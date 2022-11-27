In pics: Messi's magic goal that reignited Argentina's World Cup campaign

READ MORE

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday.Lionel Messi (R) shoots past Mexico's midfielder Hector Herrera (L) as he scores his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26.Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa tries to stop the ball kicked by Argentina's Lionel Messi as he scores his side's first goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday.Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday.Messi rifled home a low shot on 64 minutes before rising star Enzo Fernandez curled home an 87th-minute strike to seal three points at Doha's Lusail Stadium.Messi celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammate Argentina's midfielder #11 Angel Di Maria during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26.Photographers take pictures as Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26.