In pics: Messi ushers in 2023 with family, thanks fans

Lionel Messi on Sunday wished his fans a happy new year with a bunch of photos on Instagram.Messi wrote that 2022 is a year he will never forget. "The dream I always chased finally came true. But that wouldn't be worth anything either if it wasn't because I can share it with a wonderful family, the best one can have, and friends who always supported me and didn't let me stay on the floor every time I fell," he wrote on Instagram."I wish this year was also wonderful for everyone and I wish you all the health and strength to remain happy in 2023," Messi added.