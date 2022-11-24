In Pics | Lonely Planet’s top 6 destinations to unwind in 2023

Halkidiki, Greece: The Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece is an idyllic setting to unwind and relax. The Greece tourism department describes it as a place where “lush green forests extend all the way to the beachfront.” (Image: visithalkidiki/Instagram)

Jamaica, Caribbean: With white sand beaches, waterfalls, mountains and rivers, Jamaica does full justice to the origin of its name - 'the land of wood and water'. Visit this Caribbean island if you like to unwind in the midst of nature. (Images: visitjamaica/Instagram)

Jordan, Middle East: This Middle Eastern country is described by Lonely Planet as a “safe haven in a region of conflict.” It is home to stunning desert landscapes, luxury hotels, friendly towns and seaside resorts. (Image: visitjordan/Instagram)

Dominica, Caribbean: The other Caribbean paradise on this list is Dominica (often confused with the Dominican Republic). Per the Lonely Planet, Dominica’s appeal “lies in its untouched, raw qualities” that has earned it the nickname of Nature Isle. Visit Dominica for verdant foliage, hiking trails, hot springs and a famous boiling lake. (Images: discoverdominica/Instagram)

Raja Ampat, Indonesia: This lesser known Indonesian island is still famous for its coral reefs, uninterrupted views of turquoise seas, hidden lagoons and green jungles. “Raja Ampat is without question one of the most beautiful island chains in the world,” says Lonely Planet. (Image: Wonderful Indonesia)