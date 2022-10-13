In pics: Levi's jeans from the 1880s gets auctioned for Rs 62.5 lakh

The antique Levi's pair was in an old mine years ago and features suspender buttons on the waistbands and a single back pocket. (Image credit: @goldenstatevtg/Instagram)This pair of jeans, marked by candle wax, is one of the oldest known Levi's from the gold rush era, according to the auction listing, and "the holy grail of vintage denim collecting." (Image credit: @goldenstatevtg/Instagram)The auction listing also added that the pair is in "good/wearable" condition. (Image credit: @goldenstatevtg/Instagram)