In pics: Levi's jeans from the 1880s gets auctioned for Rs 62.5 lakh

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Oct 13, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

This pair of jeans is one of the oldest known Levi's from the gold rush era, according to the auction listing, and "the holy grail of vintage denim collecting."

A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s got sold for $76,000 at an auction in New Mexico. The buyer, however, had to pay $87,400 with a buyers premium factored in. (Image credit: @goldenstatevtg/Instagram)

The antique Levi's pair was in an old mine years ago and features suspender buttons on the waistbands and a single back pocket. (Image credit: @goldenstatevtg/Instagram) This pair of jeans, marked by candle wax, is one of the oldest known Levi's from the gold rush era, according to the auction listing, and "the holy grail of vintage denim collecting." (Image credit: @goldenstatevtg/Instagram) The auction listing also added that the pair is in "good/wearable" condition. (Image credit: @goldenstatevtg/Instagram)
first published: Oct 13, 2022 03:12 pm
