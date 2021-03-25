English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

In Pics: Lakme Fashion Week 2021—Viewers Inside Cars

Due to the pandemic, viewers were restricted inside the car for the show, here are some moments from this drive-by event

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 09:37 PM IST
Models walk the ramp to display creations by Ajio during Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 19, 2021. Viewers were restricted inside the car for the show because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)
The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) witnessed its grand finale on March 21 after a six day run. The event not only saw beautiful fashion presentations but also gave onlookers a unique experience of drive-in shows. Six live showcases took place where viewers got their own cars to watch the show. Viewers were restricted inside the car for the show because of the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time in 15 years, the FDCI and LFW jointly hosted a single event, a hybrid of online and offline events. (Image: AP)
Many designers showcased their collections like Sanjukta, Varun Chakkilam Label, Shaveta & Anuj, Gazal Mishra, Tatwamm by Abhishek & Vinita, Sanjukta Dutta, Ruchika Sachdeva, Manish Malhotra and others. (Image: AP)
Anamika Khanna opened the show with her collection while Ruchika Sachdeva hosted the grand finale as her label Bodice stepped in the 10 years of business. Many other designers showcased their collections in the drive-in show like Sanjukta Dutta, Varun Chakkilam Label, Shaveta & Anuj, Gazal Mishra, Tatwamm by Abhishek & Vinita, Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta and others. Here are some of the amazing pictures from the drive-in show. (Image: AP)
A model walks the ramp to display creation by Ajio during Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 19, 2021. Viewers were restricted inside the car for the show because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
A model walks the ramp to display a creation by Ajio during FDCI Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Image: AP)
Models display creations by Masaba Gupta during Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in Mumbai, India, Friday, March. 19, 2021. (Image: AP)
Models display creations by Masaba Gupta during the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in Mumbai, India, Friday, March. 19, 2021. (Image: AP)
An ariel view of the Masaba Gupta show. (Image: Instagram/Lakmé Fashion Week)
An Ariel view of the Masaba Gupta show at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. (Image: Instagram/Lakmé Fashion Week)
People have spent the majority of the year in kaftans and loungewear. With that serving as a starting point, designer Payal Singhal's latest collection, 'Kismet' was born. (Image: Instagram/lakmefashionwk)
People have spent the majority of the year in kaftans and loungewear. With that serving as a starting point, designer Payal Singhal's latest collection, 'Kismet' was born. (Image: Instagram/lakmefashionwk)
Payal Singhal's collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Image: Instagram/lakmefashionwk)
Payal Singhal's collection at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. (Image: Instagram/lakmefashionwk)
Sanjukta Dutta's collection at the
Sanjukta Dutta's collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Image: Instagram/lakmefashionwk)
exclusive look at a few beautiful pieces from @gazalmishraofficial’s collection
Look from Gazal Mishra's collection at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. (Image: Instagram/lakmefashionwk)
FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week marks the occasion for the debut of the latest collection from Manish Malhotra. (Source: PTI)
FDCI Lakmé Fashion Week marks the occasion for the debut of the latest collection from Manish Malhotra. (Source: PTI)
FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week closes on a high note with Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale presents Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva. Stepping into the label's 10th-year, the designer presents her newest collection, 'Ready Set Play', that brings the label's ethos to life. (Image: Instagram/ lakmefashionwk)
FDCI Lakmé Fashion Week closed on a high note with Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale presented Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva. Stepping into the label's 10th-year, the designer presented her newest collection, 'Ready Set Play', which brings the label's ethos to life. (Image: Instagram/
lakmefashionwk)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #fashion #Lakme Fashion Week #Slideshow #trends
first published: Mar 25, 2021 09:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.