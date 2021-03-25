In Pics: Lakme Fashion Week 2021—Viewers Inside Cars

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) witnessed its grand finale on March 21 after a six day run. The event not only saw beautiful fashion presentations but also gave onlookers a unique experience of drive-in shows. Six live showcases took place where viewers got their own cars to watch the show. Viewers were restricted inside the car for the show because of the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time in 15 years, the FDCI and LFW jointly hosted a single event, a hybrid of online and offline events. (Image: AP)

Anamika Khanna opened the show with her collection while Ruchika Sachdeva hosted the grand finale as her label Bodice stepped in the 10 years of business. Many other designers showcased their collections in the drive-in show like Sanjukta Dutta, Varun Chakkilam Label, Shaveta & Anuj, Gazal Mishra, Tatwamm by Abhishek & Vinita, Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta and others. Here are some of the amazing pictures from the drive-in show. (Image: AP)

A model walks the ramp to display a creation by Ajio during FDCI Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Image: AP)

Models display creations by Masaba Gupta during the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in Mumbai, India, Friday, March. 19, 2021. (Image: AP)

An Ariel view of the Masaba Gupta show at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. (Image: Instagram/Lakmé Fashion Week)

People have spent the majority of the year in kaftans and loungewear. With that serving as a starting point, designer Payal Singhal's latest collection, 'Kismet' was born. (Image: Instagram/lakmefashionwk)

Payal Singhal's collection at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. (Image: Instagram/lakmefashionwk)

Sanjukta Dutta's collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Image: Instagram/lakmefashionwk)

Look from Gazal Mishra's collection at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. (Image: Instagram/lakmefashionwk)

FDCI Lakmé Fashion Week marks the occasion for the debut of the latest collection from Manish Malhotra. (Source: PTI)