In pics | Instagram's 10 most relaxing locations in the world to relax and rejuvenate

With picturesque beaches Phuket is world’s most Instagrammable relaxing location with 9.7 million people using the hashtag ‘Phuket’ worldwide as per Psychicworld.com. As people around the world are going through some very stressful times with the coronavirus-induced lockdown lasting for more than six months now, a recharging break, a place to relax and rejuvenate is the need of the hour. Psychicworld.com has released a list of most Instagrammable tranquil locations are around the world. Here are the top 10 relaxing location on the basis of how many times they were hashtagged.