Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Instagram's 10 most relaxing locations in the world to relax and rejuvenate

It’s fair to say now everyone need a recharging break, somewhere to relax and rejuvenate. Psychicworld.com has released a list of most Instagrammable tranquil locations are around the world.

Moneycontrol News
With picturesque beaches Phuket is world’s most Instagrammable relaxing location with 9.7 million people using the hashtag ‘Phuket’ worldwide as per <a href="https://www.psychicworld.com/">Psychicworld.com</a>. As people around the world are going through some very stressful times with the coronavirus-induced lockdown lasting for more than six months now, a recharging break, a place to relax and rejuvenate is the need of the hour. Psychicworld.com has released a list of most Instagrammable tranquil locations are around the world. Here are the top 10 relaxing location on the basis of how many times they were hashtagged.

As people around the world are going through some very stressful times with the coronavirus-induced lockdown lasting for more than six months now, a recharging break, a place to relax and rejuvenate is the need of the hour. Psychicworld.com has released a list of most Instagrammable tranquil locations are around the world. Here are the top 10 relaxing location on the basis of how many times they were hashtagged.

Rank 1 | Most relaxing location: Phuket, Thailand | How many times hash-tagged: 9.7 million (Image: Prasit Rrodphan)

Rank 2 | Most relaxing location: Maldives | How many times hash-tagged: 8.3 million (Image: Martin Valigursky)

Rank 3 | Most relaxing location: Tulum, Mexico | How many times hah-tagged: 5.9 million (Image: Anton Ivanov)

Rank 4 | Most relaxing location: Ubud, Bali | How many times hah-tagged: 4.8 million (Image: Monika Vlageryte)

Rank 5 | Most relaxing location: Mykonos, Greece | How many times hah-tagged: 4.3 million (Image: Pawel Kazmierczak)

Rank 6 | Most relaxing location: Siem Reap, Cambodia | How many times hah-tagged: 2.2 million (Image: Guitar Photographer)

Rank 7 | Most relaxing location: Langkawi, Malaysia | How many times hah-tagged: 2 million (Image: Airellizwan)

Rank 8 | Most relaxing location: Sedona, Arizona | How many times hah-tagged: 1.7 million (Image: Nikolas jkd)

Rank 9 | Most relaxing location: Bora Bora, French Polynesia | How many times hah-tagged: 1.6 million (Image: Guilherme Mesquita)

Rank 10 | Most relaxing location: Nha Trang, Vietnam | How many times hah-tagged: 1.4 million (Image: Vietnam guide)

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 03:30 pm

