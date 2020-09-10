In pics | Instagram's 10 most relaxing locations in the world to relax and rejuvenate

It’s fair to say now everyone need a recharging break, somewhere to relax and rejuvenate. Psychicworld.com has released a list of most Instagrammable tranquil locations are around the world. Moneycontrol News With picturesque beaches Phuket is world’s most Instagrammable relaxing location with 9.7 million people using the hashtag ‘Phuket’ worldwide as per Psychicworld.com. As people around the world are going through some very stressful times with the coronavirus-induced lockdown lasting for more than six months now, a recharging break, a place to relax and rejuvenate is the need of the hour. Psychicworld.com has released a list of most Instagrammable tranquil locations are around the world. Here are the top 10 relaxing location on the basis of how many times they were hashtagged. Rank 1 | Most relaxing location: Phuket, Thailand | Number of times hashtagged: 9.7 million (Image: Prasit Rrodphan) Rank 2 | Most relaxing location: Maldives | Number of times hashtagged: 8.3 million (Image: Martin Valigursky) Rank 3 | Most relaxing location: Tulum, Mexico | Number of times hashtagged: 5.9 million (Image: Anton Ivanov) Rank 4 | Most relaxing location: Ubud, Bali | Number of times hashtagged: 4.8 million (Image: Monika Vlageryte) Rank 5 | Most relaxing location: Mykonos, Greece | Number of times hashtagged: 4.3 million (Image: Pawel Kazmierczak) Rank 6 | Most relaxing location: Siem Reap, Cambodia | Number of times hashtagged: 2.2 million (Image: Guitar Photographer) Rank 7 | Most relaxing location: Langkawi, Malaysia | Number of times hashtagged: 2 million (Image: Airellizwan) Rank 8 | Most relaxing location: Sedona, Arizona | Number of times hashtagged: 1.7 million (Image: Nikolas jkd) Rank 9 | Most relaxing location: Bora Bora, French Polynesia | Number of times hashtagged: 1.6 million (Image: Guilherme Mesquita) Rank 10 | Most relaxing location: Nha Trang, Vietnam | Number of times hashtagged: 1.4 million (Image: Vietnam guide) First Published on Sep 10, 2020 03:30 pm