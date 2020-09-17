172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|in-pics-indian-origin-avani-doshis-novel-burnt-sugar-shortlisted-for-2020-booker-prize-take-a-look-at-the-six-novels-on-the-list-5852811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Indian-origin Avani Doshi's novel 'Burnt Sugar' shortlisted for 2020 Booker Prize; take a look at the six novels on the list

A roundup of all six novels shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2020.

Moneycontrol News
The jury for the 2020 Booker Prize announced the shortlist on September 15. Dubai-based Indian-origin author Avni Doshi is among the top six authors shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize for her novel Burnt Sugar. A roundup of all six novels shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2020. (Image: News18 Creative)

The New Wilderness | Author: Diane Cook (Image: News18 Creative)

This Mournable Body | Author: Tsitsi Dangarembga (Image: News18 Creative)

Burnt Sugar | Author: Avni Doshi (Image: News18 Creative)

The Shadow King | Author: Maaza Mengiste (Image: News18 Creative)

Shuggie Bain | Author: Douglas Stuart (Image: News18 Creative)

Real Life | Author: Brandon Taylor (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Sep 17, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #2020 Booker Prize #2020 Booker Prize for Fiction #Avani Doshi #Burnt Sugar #Slideshow #World News

