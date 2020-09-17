In pics | Indian-origin Avani Doshi's novel 'Burnt Sugar' shortlisted for 2020 Booker Prize; take a look at the six novels on the list

A roundup of all six novels shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2020. Moneycontrol News The jury for the 2020 Booker Prize announced the shortlist on September 15. Dubai-based Indian-origin author Avni Doshi is among the top six authors shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize for her novel Burnt Sugar. Hee is a roundup of all six novels shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2020. (Image: News18 Creative) The New Wilderness | Author: Diane Cook (Image: News18 Creative) This Mournable Body | Author: Tsitsi Dangarembga (Image: News18 Creative) Burnt Sugar | Author: Avni Doshi (Image: News18 Creative) The Shadow King | Author: Maaza Mengiste (Image: News18 Creative) Shuggie Bain | Author: Douglas Stuart (Image: News18 Creative) Real Life | Author: Brandon Taylor (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Sep 17, 2020 04:43 pm