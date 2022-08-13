In Pics | India sets Guinness World Record for largest human flag formation

India has set a Guinness world Record for the largest human flag formation, created at Chandigarh ahead of Independence Day 2022.
India has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest human flag formation. More than 5,000 people gathered at a stadium in Chandigarh to form the waving tricolour as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (Image credit: MrAmanDeep/Twitter)
5885 people came together to set a new world record for having the largest human chain waving the National Flag of India, news agency ANI reported. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
Union Minister of Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was present at the event and shared a photograph of the Guinness World Record certificate. The tricolour formation was created at a cricket stadium in Sector 16 of Chandigarh. (Image credit: M_Lekhi/Twitter)
Meenakshi Lekhi hailed the efforts of Chandigarh University students who made the feat possible. dministrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit was also present at the event. (Image credit: MrAmanDeep/Twitter)
With this tiranga formation, India broke the previous record held by the UAE, according to ANI.