In pics: India marks Hiroshima anniversary

A student participates in a peace rally to mark the anniversary of World War II atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Mumbai, Saturday.

The United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people.

The US dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000.

Japan surrendered on August 15, ending World War II and Japan’s nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.