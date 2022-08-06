English
    In pics: India marks Hiroshima anniversary

    Hiroshima Day: The United States dropped the world's first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people.

    Associated Press
    August 06, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST
    A student participates in a peace rally to mark the anniversary of World War II atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Mumbai, Saturday.
    Students participate in a peace rally to mark the anniversary of World War II atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Mumbai, Saturday.
    The United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people.
    It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000.
    Japan surrendered on August 15, ending World War II and Japan’s nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.
    Many survivors of the bombings have lasting injuries and illnesses resulting from the explosions and radiation exposure and face discrimination in Japan.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #atom bomb #Hiroshima #Hiroshima Anniversary #hiroshima day #Japan #Nagasaki #Slideshow
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 07:24 pm
