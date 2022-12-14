In Pics: IMDb 10 most popular Indian movies of 2022

RRR topped IMDb's list of Most Popular Indian Films of 2022. Reacting to this, filmmaker SS Rajamouli said, “RRR is a tale of friendship which everyone can relate to, told in a style that’s inspired by ancient Indian storytelling and is a film I hold very close to my heart. I am grateful to IMDb for the honour and would like to thank viewers worldwide for their love and appreciation. This celebration belongs to the entire cast & crew who worked relentlessly to create the magic viewers witnessed on screen”.
'Kantara' and 'Sita Raman' feature in IMDb's list of 10 most popular Indian movies of 2022
1. RRR
2. 'The Kashmir Files' which was released in theatres on March 11, ranked second.
3. KGF: Chapter 2
4. Vikram
5. Kantara
6. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
7. Major
8. Sita Raman