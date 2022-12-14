In Pics: IMDb 10 most popular Indian movies of 2022
RRR topped IMDb's list of Most Popular Indian Films of 2022. Reacting to this, filmmaker SS Rajamouli said, “RRR is a tale of friendship which everyone can relate to, told in a style that’s inspired by ancient Indian storytelling and is a film I hold very close to my heart. I am grateful to IMDb for the honour and would like to thank viewers worldwide for their love and appreciation. This celebration belongs to the entire cast & crew who worked relentlessly to create the magic viewers witnessed on screen”.