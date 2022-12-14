English
    In Pics: IMDb 10 most popular Indian movies of 2022

    RRR topped IMDb's list of Most Popular Indian Films of 2022. Reacting to this, filmmaker SS Rajamouli said, “RRR is a tale of friendship which everyone can relate to, told in a style that’s inspired by ancient Indian storytelling and is a film I hold very close to my heart. I am grateful to IMDb for the honour and would like to thank viewers worldwide for their love and appreciation. This celebration belongs to the entire cast & crew who worked relentlessly to create the magic viewers witnessed on screen”.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 14, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
    1. RRR
    2. 'The Kashmir Files' which was released in theatres on March 11, ranked second.
    3. KGF: Chapter 2
    3. Vikram
    4. Kantara
    6. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
    7. Major
    8. Sita Raman
    9. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One
    10. 777 Charlie
