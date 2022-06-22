In Pics | How Bollywood stars celebrated Yoga Day 2022: A round-up

Yoga Day 2022: The International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21. Here is a round-up of Bollywood celebrities who shared posts on the occasion of Yoga Day.
For Rakul Preet Singh, yoga is more than just an activity. "Yoga is sanity, yoga is alignment, yoga is peace. It's more than just an activity, it's a way of life," she wrote on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2022 (Image credit: rakulpreet/Instagram)
Milind Soman celebrated Yoga Day with wife Ankita Konwar, who is a certified yoga instructor (Image credit: milindrunning/Instagram)
Anushka Sharma credits yoga for seeing her through "all ages and phases" of life. She praised yoga as a "truly unparalleled form of wellness" as she shared throwback pics on Yoga Day, which is celebrated every year on June 21 (Image credit: anushkasharma/Instagram)
At 65, Anil Kapoor is among the fittest Bollywood stars - and he credits yoga for it. "For a happy & healthy mind & body everyone should do some form of yoga everyday!" the actor wrote. (Image credit: anilskapoor/Instagram)
Possibly the cutest Yoga Day post came from Kareena Kapoor Khan, a longtime yoga enthusiast and practitioner. The actor shared a photo of younger son Jeh on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022 (Image credit: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)
But giving Kareena Kapoor tough competition was her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt and her pet cat, Edward. Take a look at her adorable Yoga Day post (Image credit: aliaabhatt/Instagram)