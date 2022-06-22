In Pics | How Bollywood stars celebrated Yoga Day 2022: A round-up

Moneycontrol News

For Rakul Preet Singh, yoga is more than just an activity. "Yoga is sanity, yoga is alignment, yoga is peace. It's more than just an activity, it's a way of life," she wrote on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2022 (Image credit: rakulpreet/Instagram)Milind Soman celebrated Yoga Day with wife Ankita Konwar, who is a certified yoga instructor (Image credit: milindrunning/Instagram)Anushka Sharma credits yoga for seeing her through "all ages and phases" of life. She praised yoga as a "truly unparalleled form of wellness" as she shared throwback pics on Yoga Day, which is celebrated every year on June 21 (Image credit: anushkasharma/Instagram)At 65, Anil Kapoor is among the fittest Bollywood stars - and he credits yoga for it. "For a happy & healthy mind & body everyone should do some form of yoga everyday!" the actor wrote. (Image credit: anilskapoor/Instagram)Possibly the cutest Yoga Day post came from Kareena Kapoor Khan, a longtime yoga enthusiast and practitioner. The actor shared a photo of younger son Jeh on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022 (Image credit: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)But giving Kareena Kapoor tough competition was her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt and her pet cat, Edward. Take a look at her adorable Yoga Day post (Image credit: aliaabhatt/Instagram)