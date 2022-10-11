 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

In pics: Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall in Lahaul, Spiti

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Oct 11, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh including Lahaul and Spiti districts experienced snowfall on Tuesday, while the middle and lower regions received rainfall.

Higher reaches in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Monday morning. (Image credit: ANI)

Higher reaches in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Tuesday morning. (Image credit: ANI) Chichim village in Himachal Pradesh woke up to a white morning on Tuesday. (Image credit: ANI) Visuals from Losar village in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning. (Image credit: ANI) Visuals from Losar village in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning. (Image credit: ANI)
TAGS: #Himachal Pradesh #Lahaul #rainfall #Slideshow #snow in Himachal Pradesh #snowfall #Spiti
first published: Oct 11, 2022 06:49 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.