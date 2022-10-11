In pics: Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall in Lahaul, Spiti

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh including Lahaul and Spiti districts experienced snowfall on Tuesday, while the middle and lower regions received rainfall.
Higher reaches in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Tuesday morning. (Image credit: ANI)
Chichim village in Himachal Pradesh woke up to a white morning on Tuesday. (Image credit: ANI)
Visuals from Losar village in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning. (Image credit: ANI)
Visuals from Losar village in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning. (Image credit: ANI)