    In pics: Getting Durga ready for puja

    Durga Puja begins on October 1 with Shoshti.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    September 26, 2022 / 08:07 PM IST
    An artisan adds final touches to a Durga idol for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, on Monday.
    An artisan prepares water for bath in while preparing idols of goddess Durga for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, on Monday.
    Laborers ferry idols of deities ahead of Durga Puja festival, at Kumortuli, the potters' place in Kolkata, on Monday.
    An artist takes a break in between preparing idols of goddess Durga for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in New Delhi on Monday.
    Idols being prepared for the upcoming Durga Puja festival are kept hidden behind a cloth in New Delhi, on Monday.
    An idol of Hindu goddess Durga covered in plastic is displayed for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Noida, near New Delhi, on Monday.
    An idol of goddess Durga covered in plastic is displayed for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Noida, near New Delhi, on Monday.
    Tags: #Delhi #Durga #Durga Puja #Kolkata #Kumartuli #Slideshow
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 08:07 pm
