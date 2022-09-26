In pics: Getting Durga ready for puja

An artisan adds final touches to a Durga idol for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, on Monday.

An artisan prepares water for bath in while preparing idols of goddess Durga for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, on Monday.

Laborers ferry idols of deities ahead of Durga Puja festival, at Kumortuli, the potters' place in Kolkata, on Monday.

An artist takes a break in between preparing idols of goddess Durga for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in New Delhi on Monday.

Idols being prepared for the upcoming Durga Puja festival are kept hidden behind a cloth in New Delhi, on Monday.