In pics: Fire breaks out at Pune EV showroom, 7 electric bikes gutted

At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom here in Maharashtra were gutted in fire on Monday night during charging, fire brigade officials said. The incident occurred at an e-bike shop in Pune. According to a fire brigade official, the bikes were plugged in for charging and prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging that led to the fire. Nobody was injured in the incident, but seven electric bikes were gutted. "We received a call at around 8 pm. The blaze was doused with the help of four water tenders," a fire department official said.