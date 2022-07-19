 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

In pics: Fire breaks out at Pune EV showroom, 7 electric bikes gutted

Moneycontrol News
Jul 19, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

According to a fire brigade official, the bikes were plugged in for charging and prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging that led to the fire.

The incident occurred at an e-bike shop in Pune. According to a fire brigade official, the bikes were plugged in for charging and prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging that led to the fire. (Image credit: ANI)

At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom here in Maharashtra were gutted in fire on Monday night during charging, fire brigade officials said. (Image credit: ANI) The incident occurred at an e-bike shop in Pune. According to a fire brigade official, the bikes were plugged in for charging and prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging that led to the fire. (Image credit: ANI) Nobody was injured in the incident, but seven electric bikes were gutted. (Image credit: ANI) "We received a call at around 8 pm. The blaze was doused with the help of four water tenders," a fire department official said. (Image credit: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Electric Bike #electric bike fire #EV #EV fire #Maharashtra #pune #Slideshow
first published: Jul 19, 2022 01:13 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.