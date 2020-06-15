In pics | Dreams of Sushant Singh Rajput, most of which will remain unfulfilled

Bollywood actor Sushant Sigh Rajput died on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Soon after the news of his death reached his fans, it saw an outpouring affection from fans on social media. The Bollywood heartthrob and the rising superstar who made a successful transition from TV to movies had a list of dreams he wanted to achieve. Sushant posted handwritten notes of his dreams on social media and also posted the updates whenever he managed to fulfil them. From ‘learning to fly a plane’ to ‘travel through Europe by train,’ let us take a look on some of the dreams from the list of his ‘50 dreams’. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)