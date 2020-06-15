In pics | Dreams of Sushant Singh Rajput, most of which will remain unfulfilled

The heart-breaking end of a dreamer has shocked everyone. Most of his goals were humble. He wanted to learn how to farm, learn the guitar chords of 50 of his favourite songs. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Bollywood actor Sushant Sigh Rajput died on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Soon after the news of his death reached his fans, it saw an outpouring affection from fans on social media. The Bollywood heartthrob and the rising superstar who made a successful transition from TV to movies had a list of dreams he wanted to achieve. Sushant posted handwritten notes of his dreams on social media and also posted the updates whenever he managed to fulfil them. From ‘learning to fly a plane’ to ‘travel through Europe by train,’ let us take a look on some of the dreams from the list of his ‘50 dreams’. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR) 2/11 His first dream was to fly a plane. He posted the video of him flying an airplane after he achieved one of his dreams. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR) 3/11 Or dive in a blue hole. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR) 4/11 And helping more women train in self-defence. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR) 5/11 Or learn archery. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR) 6/11 Or exploring Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR) 7/11 The reel Dhoni, Sushant, had a dream to play cricket match left-handed, bat and ball both. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR) 8/11 And his dream to visit CERN, which he fulfilled. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR) 9/11 Most of his goals were humble. He wanted to learn how to farm, learn the guitar chords of 50 of his favourite songs. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR) 10/11 But, some of his dreams are now left unfulfilled. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR) 11/11 The heart-breaking end of a dreamer has shocked everyone. Indian mourns his death. He had miles to go but now his journey is over here. The charming actor and his performances will be remembered. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR) First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:53 pm