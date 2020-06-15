App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Dreams of Sushant Singh Rajput, most of which will remain unfulfilled

The heart-breaking end of a dreamer has shocked everyone. Most of his goals were humble. He wanted to learn how to farm, learn the guitar chords of 50 of his favourite songs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bollywood actor Sushant Sigh Rajput died on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Soon after the news of his death reached his fans, it saw an outpouring affection from fans on social media. The Bollywood heartthrob and the rising superstar who made a successful transition from TV to movies had a list of dreams he wanted to achieve. Sushant has posted handwritten notes of his dreams on social media and also posted the updates whenever he managed to fulfil them. From ‘learning to fly a plane’ to ‘travel through Europe by train,’ let’s take a look on some of the dreams from the list of his ‘50 dreams’. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)
1/11

Bollywood actor Sushant Sigh Rajput died on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Soon after the news of his death reached his fans, it saw an outpouring affection from fans on social media. The Bollywood heartthrob and the rising superstar who made a successful transition from TV to movies had a list of dreams he wanted to achieve. Sushant posted handwritten notes of his dreams on social media and also posted the updates whenever he managed to fulfil them. From ‘learning to fly a plane’ to ‘travel through Europe by train,’ let us take a look on some of the dreams from the list of his ‘50 dreams’. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)

His first dream was to fly a plane. He posted the video of him flying an airplane after he achieved one of his dreams. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)
2/11

His first dream was to fly a plane. He posted the video of him flying an airplane after he achieved one of his dreams. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)

Or dive in a blue hole. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)
3/11

Or dive in a blue hole. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)

And helping more women train in self-defence. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)
4/11

And helping more women train in self-defence. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)

Or learn archery. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)
5/11

Or learn archery. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)

Or exploring Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)
6/11

Or exploring Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)

The reel Dhoni, Sushant, had a dream to play cricket match left-handed, bat and ball both. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)
7/11

The reel Dhoni, Sushant, had a dream to play cricket match left-handed, bat and ball both. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)

And his dream to visit CERN, which he fulfilled. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)
8/11

And his dream to visit CERN, which he fulfilled. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)

Most of his goals were humble. He wanted to learn how to farm, learn the guitar chords of 50 of his favourite songs. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)
9/11

Most of his goals were humble. He wanted to learn how to farm, learn the guitar chords of 50 of his favourite songs. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)

But some of his dreams are now left unfulfilled. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)
10/11

But, some of his dreams are now left unfulfilled. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)

The heart-breaking end of a dreamer has shocked everyone. Indian mourns his death. He had miles to go but now his journey is over here. The charming actor and his performances will be remembered. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)
11/11

The heart-breaking end of a dreamer has shocked everyone. Indian mourns his death. He had miles to go but now his journey is over here. The charming actor and his performances will be remembered. (Image: Twitter @itsSSR)

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:53 pm

tags #50 dreams of sushant singh rajput #dreamer sushant singh rajput #Entertainment #Slideshow #Sushant Singh Rajput

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.