In pics: Dal lake freezes as Srinagar records -5.4°C

Jan 02, 2023 / 09:08 PM IST

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold known as 'Chillai Kalan' tightened its grip on Kashmir on Monday as night temperatures dropped further.

A boatman uses an oar to break the ice layer along the interiors of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar on Monday.

A boatman uses an oar to break the ice layer along the interiors of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar on Monday. Boatmen use their oars to break the ice layer along the interiors of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar on Monday. The temperature in several parts of Kashmir has dropped below -5 degrees Celsius. On Monday Srinagar recorded -5.4°C, Pahalgam -9.6°C and Gulmarg -10°C as the minimum temperatures.
