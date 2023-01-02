In pics: Dal lake freezes as Srinagar records -5.4°C

A boatman uses an oar to break the ice layer along the interiors of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar on Monday.Boatmen use their oars to break the ice layer along the interiors of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar on Monday.The temperature in several parts of Kashmir has dropped below -5 degrees Celsius.On Monday Srinagar recorded -5.4°C, Pahalgam -9.6°C and Gulmarg -10°C as the minimum temperatures.