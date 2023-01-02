English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    In pics: Dal lake freezes as Srinagar records -5.4°C

    The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold known as 'Chillai Kalan' tightened its grip on Kashmir on Monday as night temperatures dropped further.

    January 02, 2023 / 09:08 PM IST
    A boatman uses an oar to break the ice layer along the interiors of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar on Monday.
    A boatman uses an oar to break the ice layer along the interiors of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar on Monday.
    Boatmen use their oars to break the ice layer along the interiors of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar on Monday.
    Boatmen use their oars to break the ice layer along the interiors of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar on Monday.
    The temperature in several parts of Kashmir has dropped below -5 degrees Celsius.
    The temperature in several parts of Kashmir has dropped below -5 degrees Celsius.
    On Monday Srinagar recorded -5.4°C, Pahalgam -9.6°C and Gulmarg -10°C as the minimum temperatures.
    On Monday Srinagar recorded -5.4°C, Pahalgam -9.6°C and Gulmarg -10°C as the minimum temperatures.
    Tags: #Dal Lake #Kashmir #Slideshow #Srinagar
    first published: Jan 2, 2023 09:08 pm