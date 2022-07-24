In pics: Cosplay rules the roost at US Comic Con

AFP

A cosplayer attends the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California.Cosplayer dressed as Moon Knight attends the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego in California.Tens of thousands of cosplaying fans converged on San Diego Thursday for the first full-scale Comic Con in three years.After two online-only Comic-Cons due to Covid-19, this year, huge lines of fans dressed as superheroes and space monsters were seen around the convention center beneath a blazing sun.A statue of American comic book writer and Marvel Comics' Stan Lee is seen at the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego in California.Some die-hards camped for 24 hours to be the first ones back inside the giant Hall H, where Hollywood studio Paramount kicked off the four-day comic book, fantasy and sci-fi extravaganza.Cosplayer dressed as Joker attends 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego in California.A cosplayer at the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California.