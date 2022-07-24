 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

In pics: Cosplay rules the roost at US Comic Con

AFP
Jul 24, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Comic Con--an event, which began as a humble comic book-themed gathering in a San Diego hotel basement more than 50 years ago--today draws A-list stars and top Hollywood studios including Disney and Warner Bros.

A Cosplayer attends the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California.

A cosplayer attends the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California. Cosplayer dressed as Moon Knight attends the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego in California. Tens of thousands of cosplaying fans converged on San Diego Thursday for the first full-scale Comic Con in three years. After two online-only Comic-Cons due to Covid-19, this year, huge lines of fans dressed as superheroes and space monsters were seen around the convention center beneath a blazing sun.
A statue of American comic book writer and Marvel Comics' Stan Lee is seen at the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego in California. Some die-hards camped for 24 hours to be the first ones back inside the giant Hall H, where Hollywood studio Paramount kicked off the four-day comic book, fantasy and sci-fi extravaganza. Cosplayer dressed as Joker attends 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego in California. A cosplayer at the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California.
AFP
TAGS: #California #Comic Con #Cosplay #San Diego #Slideshow
first published: Jul 24, 2022 04:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.