    In Pics: Chaotic scenes as Seoul is battered by worst storm in 8 decades

    Record rainfall unleashed chaotic scenes in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Monday.

    August 09, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
    Record rainfall unleashed chaotic scenes in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Monday. The rainfall continued into Tuesday, bringing traffic and public transport to a halt.
    Photos shared online show flooded roads and submerged vehicles in Seoul. The torrential rainfall also knocked out power in parts of the city.
    This is being called Seoul's worst storm in 80 years. The per-hour precipitation in hardest-hit Dongjak district exceeded 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) at one point Monday night, which was the highest hourly downpour measured in Seoul since 1942, per Reuters.
    One photo shows a building flooded after torrential rainfall. Nearly 800 buildings in Seoul and nearby cities were damaged while more than 400 people were forced to evacuate from their homes, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.
    In another picture, a man is seen stranded on top of his car in a flooded street of Seoul
