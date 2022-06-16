In Pics | Celebrating 100 years of Ulysses by James Joyce

Moneycontrol News

Set in Dublin on June 16, 1904 (now known as Bloomsday after its roving anti-hero), Ulysses, by James Joyce, presents the meanderings of Leopold Bloom, an ordinary ad salesman, framed as the epic journey of Homer’s Odyssey. The book is known for its exposure and celebration of ordinary life on a single day in Dublin. (Image: News18 Creative)Named after the main character in Ulysses, Leopold Bloom, Bloomsday celebrates the day on which the novel is set – June 16. (Image: News18 Creative)Death, father and sons, sex, love, empathy are the themes in Ulysses – death being an important theme. (Image: News18 Creative)Bloom’s Potato Talisman is one of the symbolism in the novel. Old and shriveled now, it is an heirloom from Bloom’s mother and represents superstitious belief in cure-alls. (Image: News18 Creative)There are three main characters in James Joyce’s Ulysses – Stephen Dedalus, Leopold Bloom, Molly and Blazes Boylan. (Image: News18 Creative)Like the Ulysses character Stephen Dedalus, Joyce was the eldest of many siblings in a poor Dublin family and went to Paris just after college. (Image: News18 Creative)Ulysses was first published in it’s entirety in 1922. (Image: News18 Creative)Sweny’s Chemist, Lincoln Place, is an important location in Ulysses, now a gathering place for Joycean enthusiasts. (Image: News18 Creative)Here are some of the best quotes from James Joyce’s Ulysses. (Image: News18 Creative)