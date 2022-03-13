In pics: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to hold roadshow in Amritsar

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for the roadshow. (Image credit: Twitter/@ANI)

A huge cut-out of Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann is seen in Amritsar ahead of the roadshow. (Image credit: Twitter/@ANI)

The Aam Aadmi Party is celebrating its spectacular win in the Punjab assembly elections. ((Image credit: Twitter/@ANI)

The party bagged 92 seats in Punjab, decimating the incumbent Congress. (Image credit: Twitter/@AAP Punjab)