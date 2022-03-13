English
    In pics: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to hold roadshow in Amritsar

    The Aam Aadmi Party is celebrating its spectacular win in the Punjab assembly elections.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for the roadshow. (Image credit: Twitter/@ANI)
    A huge cut-out of Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann is seen in Amritsar ahead of the roadshow. (Image credit: Twitter/@ANI)
    The Aam Aadmi Party is celebrating its spectacular win in the Punjab assembly elections. ((Image credit: Twitter/@ANI)
    The party bagged 92 seats in Punjab, decimating the incumbent Congress. (Image credit: Twitter/@AAP Punjab)
    Comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann is set to become the state's next chief minister. (Image credit: Twitter/@AAP Punjab)
    Tags: #2022 Punjab Assembly elections #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Slideshow
    first published: Mar 13, 2022 11:32 am
