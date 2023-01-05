 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

Snow-clad Delhi, Kolkata? AI creates stunning visuals

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Twitter user Angshuman Choudhury used an artificial intelligence (AI) program to create a few visuals that show what Delhi and Kolkata would look like during a heavy snowfall. The images have wowed internet users.

Artificial intelligence generated photos show snow-covered visuals of Delhi and Kolkata.

This image shared by Twitter user Angshuman Choudhury shows a snow-covered India Gate in New Delhi. Angshuman Choudhury said he wondered what New Delhi and Old Delhi would look like during a heavy snowfall and AI helped him visualise it. He also created images of Kolkata caught in a heavy snowfall. In this image, one of the city's iconic trams is seen braving through the snow. In a tweet, Choudhury revealed that he had created the images using an AI program called Midjourney.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Delhi #Kolkata #Slideshow
first published: Jan 5, 2023 10:34 am