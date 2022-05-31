English
    In Pics | A look at the world’s longest glass bridge in Vietnam

    The Bach Long bridge in Vietnam has been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 31, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
    Bach Long glass bridge in Vietnam
    The Bach Long bridge in Vietnam, a towering, glass-bottomed structure, has been certified as the longest bridge of its kind by Guinness World Records, CNN reported. The previous record for the longest glass-bottomed bridge was held by a structure in China. (Image credit: AFP)
    Suspended some 150 metres above a lush, jungle-clad gorge, the bridge connects tourists to a popular mountain resort in Vietnam's Son La province (Image credit: AFP)
    Bach Long bridge in Vietnam
    The Bach Long pedestrian bridge -- whose name translates to "white dragon" -- spans a valley between two peaks. It has a total length of 632 metres or 2073 feet (Image credit: AFP)
    A young visitor crawls on the Bach Long glass bridge in Moc Chau district in Vietnam's Son La province (Image credit: AFP)
    The floor of the bridge is made from French-produced tempered glass (Image credit: AFP)
    Tags: #Bach Long bridge #Vietnam #Vietnam glass bridge
    first published: May 31, 2022 08:23 am
