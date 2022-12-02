In Pics: A look at some food items you should not refrigerate

Moneycontrol News

Despite popular belief, there are certain food items which should never be kept in the fridge as it can change their flavor, reduce nutritional quality, or accelerate the spoiling process. (Image: News18 creative)You can freeze all varieties of bread, if you want it to last longer. But, keeping the bread inside refrigerator causes it to dry faster. (Image: News18 creative)It is better to store potatoes at the room temperature to maintain their texture. (Image: News18 creative)Fresh brown, red and white onions are best stored in a cool, dry, dark place, ideally in a cloth bag. (Image: News18 creative)When stored inside the refrigerator, tomatoes lose their flavor and start becoming mushy. (Image: News18 creative)Fruits like avocado, bananas, berries, citrus fruits, peaches, apricots, and nectarines should not be stored in the fridge. (Image: News18 creative)To keep the flavor intact, melons need to be stored at room temperature. (Image: News18 creative)Coffee should be kept in a sealed container, in the pantry away from sunlight. (Image: News18 creative)Storing honey in the fridge causes it to harden and could also hamper the taste of the syrup. (Image: News18 creative)