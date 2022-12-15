In Pics: A look at how shirts have evolved over time

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

Shirts have been a mainstay of every man’s wardrobe for many decades. Once worn as an undergarment, this humble garment has changed to accommodate daily demands in order to withstand the test of time. (Image: News18 Creative)In an Egyptian tomb in Tarhkan in 1913, the first discovery of the shirt was made by Flinders Petrie, a British archaeologist. (Image: News18 Creative)Shirts remained concealed beneath a man’s outerwear and served as a washable barrier between skin and his more difficult-to-wash outerwear. (Image: News18 Creative)Men’s shirts started being seen in the seventeenth century, with much the same sensual overtone as today’s exposed underwear. (Image: News18 Creative)The shirt used to reach the lower areas from below the waist. While shirts served as both outerwear and undergarment underneath, they rapidly evolved to become frilly and puffy on top to signify riches and opulence. (Image: News18 Creative)American housewife Hannah Montague cut the collar off her husband’s shirt after becoming frustrated with having to regularly wash his collars back to a spotless white. (Image: News18 Creative)A new class of middle-class workers emerged as industrialization created fortunes in America and Europe, and shirts gained enormous popularity. (Image: News18 Creative)The working classes started to wear blue shirts as they grew more commonplace, as they disguised stains and filth and gave off an elegant impression. The phrase ‘blue collar worker’ was born. (Image: News18 Creative)With the help of a sweating Marlon Brando in the 1951 film “A Streetcar Named Desire”, and later a brooding James Dean in “Rebel without a Cause” the t-shirt had moved to mainstream youth culture. (Image: News18 Creative)As central heating in buildings led to a decline in three-piece suits, workers still felt the need for a little extra storage on their shirts, which gave rise to the chest pocket. (Image: News18 Creative)Depending on the occasion, we have access to a wide variety of shirts and tees in terms of styles, cuts and patterns today. (Image: News18 Creative)