In Pics | A futuristic flying taxi, India’s first, at Bharat Drone Mahotsav

A prototype of e200, The ePlane Company's electric flying taxi, went on display at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav.
People take selfies next to India's first flying electric taxi "ePlane e200" at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, a two-day drone festival in New Delhi (Image credit: AFP)
A prototype of the flying taxi went on display at the drone festival. The ePlane Company plans to launch the electric flying taxi, e200, commercially by 2024.(Image credit: Gen_VKSingh/Twitter)
A police officer poses next to the flying taxi at Bharat Drone Mahotsav. The taxi is designed to carry a maximum payload of 200 kilograms (Image credit: AFP)
The ePlane Company was founded in IIT-Madras by Satya Chakravarthy and Pranjal Mehta. The company aims to make urban travel faster through its electric flying taxi (Image credit: AnicutF/Twitter)
MP Giriraj Singh examines the ePlane e200 at India's biggest drone festival. The taxi is designed to hold two passengers (Image credit: girirajsinghbjp/Twitter)