    In Pics | A futuristic flying taxi, India’s first, at Bharat Drone Mahotsav

    A prototype of e200, The ePlane Company's electric flying taxi, went on display at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav.

    May 27, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
    People take selfie next to India's first flying electric taxi "ePlane e200" at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, a two-day drone festival in New Delhi (Image credit: AFP)
    A prototype of the drone taxi went on display at the drone festival (Image credit: Gen_VKSingh/Twitter)
    A prototype of the flying taxi went on display at the drone festival. The ePlane Company plans to launch the electric flying taxi, e200, commercially by 2024.(Image credit: Gen_VKSingh/Twitter)
    A police officer poses next to the flying taxi at Bharat Drone Mahotsav. The taxi is designed to carry a maximum payload of 200 kilograms (Image credit: AFP)
    The ePlane Company was founded in IIT-Madras by Satya Chakravarthy and Pranjal Mehta. The company aims to make urban travel faster through its electric flying taxi (Image credit: AnicutF/Twitter)
    MP Giriraj Singh examines the ePlane e200 at India's biggest drone festival. The taxi is designed to hold two passengers (Image credit: girirajsinghbjp/Twitter)
    Tags: #Bharat Drone Mahotsav #electric flying taxi #flying taxi
    first published: May 27, 2022 08:35 pm
