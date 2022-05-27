In Pics | A futuristic flying taxi, India’s first, at Bharat Drone Mahotsav

People take selfies next to India's first flying electric taxi "ePlane e200" at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, a two-day drone festival in New Delhi (Image credit: AFP)

A prototype of the flying taxi went on display at the drone festival. The ePlane Company plans to launch the electric flying taxi, e200, commercially by 2024.(Image credit: Gen_VKSingh/Twitter)

A police officer poses next to the flying taxi at Bharat Drone Mahotsav. The taxi is designed to carry a maximum payload of 200 kilograms (Image credit: AFP)

The ePlane Company was founded in IIT-Madras by Satya Chakravarthy and Pranjal Mehta. The company aims to make urban travel faster through its electric flying taxi (Image credit: AnicutF/Twitter)