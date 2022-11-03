In pics | 5 cities with the best air quality in the world

Moneycontrol News

Sydney was ranked at 92 in the list of world’s most polluted cities in terms of air quality by IQAir that tracks global air quality. (Image credit: AFP)Belgium’s capital Brussels was ranked at 9- in IQAir’s ranking of polluted cities, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) falling in the “good” category. (Image credit: Shutterstock)San Francisco ranks at 89 in IQAir’s list, with its air quality in the “good” category.Melbourne, the largest city in Australia’s Victoria, is ranked at 88. The Victoria government last month released a blueprint for improving the state’s air quality. (Image credit: AFP)The US city of Denver, at the 87th spot, also has “good” air quality, according to in IQAir. Environmental and social justice groups in the city are seeking to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Suncor Energy over stricter air quality monitoring requirements, reports news agency Reuters. (Image credit: AFP)