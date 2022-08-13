In photos: Salman Rushdie's 6 unmissable books

The book, deemed blasphemous by many, led to a decree being issued by Iran calling for Rushdie's death in 1988. The author has stood by his book, calling it an important piece in the collection of his works. (image credit: www.penguin.co.uk)

Considered to be one of the most influential books ever written, Midnight's Children is a magical realist story of postcolonial India as told by its protagonist Saleem Sinai, who was born at the exact moment of the country's independence. The book was in 2008 named the best-ever Booker prize winner. (Image credit: www.penguin.co.uk).

The beloved fantasy novel, known for its humour, sheds light on the importance of storytelling in our lives. (Image credit: www.penguin.co.uk).

Salman Rushdie's memoir, detailing his life in hiding after the publication of the deeply controversial 'The Satanic Verses', has been described as a “harrowing, deeply felt and revealing document”. The title is a reference to the pseudonym Rushdie adopted while in hiding. (www.penguinrandomhouse.com)

‘Languages of Truth’, Salman Rushdie’s collection of essays, covers his “intellectual engagement with a period of momentous cultural shifts”. (Image credit: www.penguin.co.uk)