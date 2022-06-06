In photos: Radhika Merchant's debut classical dance show, hosted by Ambanis

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted the Arangetram ceremony of their to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on June 5. (Image: AP)Radhika Merchant has been trained in Bharatnatyam for over eight years by her guru Bhavana Thakar. She gave her Arangetram - her first solo stage performance - on June 5. Arangetram marks the entry of a new artist into the rarefied world of am ancient art form and the continuance of the tradition of the art and the ‘guru-shishya parampara’. Radhika will be the second Bharatnatyam proponent in the Ambani family after Nita Ambani, who is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. (Screengrab from video)Mukesh Ambani carries his grandson Prithvi Akash Ambani as he arrives with his son Akash Ambani and and his daughter in law Shloka Mehta to attend the event. (Image: AP)Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokilaben, son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka pictured at the ceremony in Mumbai. (Image: News18)Mukesh Ambani along with his brother Anil Ambani at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. (Image: AP)Radhika Merchant's performance began with a "Pushpanjali" to invoke the deities of the stage, god and guru (teacher) for their blessings. It was followed by "Ganesh Vandana (worship)" and ‘Allaripu’ -- prayers for the success of the performance. (Screengrab from video)Merchant then delivered a rendition of devotional literature "Shiva Panchakshara". A performance of "AstaRasa", the eight basic emotions essential to human being, as described in the Natya Shastras, a treatise on performing arts, followed the "Shiva Panchakshara". Merchant concluded her performance with the "Tillana" -- a dance involving intricate footwork, complex hand movements and statuesque postures. (Screengrab from video)Radhika Merchant's debut performance was a star-studded event. Salman Khan was among the celebrities who came to see her on stage. Khan opted for a formal fit for the event. (Image: News18)Ranveer Singh attended the Arangetram ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Ranveer was wearing a traditional red kurta for the event. (Image: News18)Aamir Khan was also photographed at the event. (Image credit: Firstpost)