    In pics: IPL 2022 auction with 10 franchises, 600 players begins

    IPL auction 2022: The auction of 600 players for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League is taking place in Bengaluru today.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
    The stage is set for the auction of 600 players for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. The event will begin at 12 pm today. (Image posted on Instagram by IPL)
    The auction of 600 players for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League has begun
    The IPL 2022 auction will take place in Bengaluru. All players, except those retained by their franchises, are in the auction pool. (Image posted on Instagram by IPL)
    The IPL 2022 auction is taking place in Bengaluru. All players, except those retained by their franchises, are in the auction pool.
    A pre-auction team briefing is underway in Bengaluru. (Image posted on Instagram by IPL)
    A pre-auction team briefing was held in Bengaluru earlier in the day.
    The 10 teams in IPL are expected to bid heavily for the Indian players in a list of 600 cricketers, which includes 227 candidates from abroad. (Image posted on Instagram by IPL)
    The 10 teams in IPL are expected to bid heavily for the Indian players in a list of 600 cricketers, which includes 227 candidates from abroad.
    The IPL 2022 auction will be a two-day event. Matches are expected to begin in April. (Image posted on Instagram by IPL)
    The IPL 2022 auction will be a two-day event. Matches are expected to begin in April.
