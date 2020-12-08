IKEA discontinues its catalogue after 70 years: A look at the iconic publication

Budget furniture giant IKEA has decided to discontinue its catalogue, one of the world’s biggest annual publications, as shoppers move online, it said on December 7.

The catalogues offered a snapshot on contemporary living that made them intensely popular, with circulation reaching a peak in 2016 when 200 million copies in 32 different languages were distributed worldwide.

The move is part of IKEA’s push to become more digital as consumers increasingly seek inspiration online, as well as shopping via the web. In the 12 months to end-August, IKEA’s online sales jumped 45 percent.

According to Ikea, the very first catalogue was put together by its founder Ingvar Kamprad himself in 1951, and its 285,000 copies were printed, which were distributed around the southern part of Sweden where the company was started.