Hot dogs: UAE's sweaty pooches workout in AC gyms

As the Gulf's increasingly fierce temperatures become dangerous to health amid fears over the pace of climate change, those who can afford not to work outside in the blazing sun stay inside in air-conditioning. And for owners of pampered pets able to splash the cash, an air-conditioned gym for dogs has become an attractive option.

The resource-rich Gulf is among the regions most at risk from global warming, with some cities facing the prospect of becoming uninhabitable by the end of the century. Temperatures often soar above 45 degrees Celsius in the UAE, and can remain above 40C even after midnight.

Mansour al-Hammadi, the dog-loving owner of Posh Pets, charges a dirham (Rs 22) a minute for use of the treadmills, or about Rs 600 for a half-hour run.

Rather than being set to specific speeds, the treadmills automatically adjust themselves to the pace of each dog.

The treadmills have glass barriers on either side to stop the dogs from falling off.

Oscar, a Welsh Corgi, now works out at Posh Pets Boutique and Spa in Abu Dhabi, a shop and grooming salon that offers what's billed as the UAE's first gym for dogs.