    Holi 2022 in photos: Gulal, dance as India celebrates festival of colours

    Holi 2022: From Vrindavan to Amritsar, see how people are celebrating today.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 18, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
    People smeared with Gulal (colour powder) celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colours, at Priyakant Ju Temple in Vrindavan on March 17, 2022.
    People smeared with Gulal (colour powder) celebrate Holi at the Priyakant Ju Temple in Vrindavan. (Image credit: AFP)
    Holi celebrations in Ah
    Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. (Image credit: Reuters)
    School children celebrate Holi with their teachers in Ahmedabad. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Students in Amritsar throw colours in the air to celebrate Holi. (Image credit: AFP)
    Twitter cred : @agniveer
    Children hold up packers of colour during Holi celebrations. (Image credit: Twitter/@agniveer)
    Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Barsana village. (Image credit: AFP)
    Colours being sold at Delhi's Sadar Bazaar. (Image credit: AFP)
    Holi celebrations in Kolkata. (Image credit: Twitter/@ANI)
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 08:28 am
