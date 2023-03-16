In Pics: Some tricks to help you get perfect sleep on flight

1/7

Getting some shuteye in an aircraft is a challenge for many. But if some steps are followed, everyone can sleep on a plane and avoid sleep deficit and red eyes.

To minimise jet lag, adjust your sleep schedule before travelling. If you can’t, set your watch to the destination’s time zone and align eating, sleeping, and sunlight accordingly.

Investing in an in-flight amenity kit can significantly improve your flying experience. Earplugs and an eye mask should be your first essentials.

To prevent dehydration and improve sleep quality while flying, avoid caffeine and alcohol and drink plenty of water instead.

For a comfortable long-haul flight, dress comfortably and consider wearing warm compression socks and foldable travel slippers.

Choosing the right seat is crucial for sleeping on a plane. A window seat is recommended as it provides something to lean on, but it may not be suitable for those who frequently use the restroom.

Using a neck pillow can improve your sleep quality and prevent neck and back pain during travel.

Moneycontrol News