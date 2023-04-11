In Pics: No amount of alcohol is healthy for you; here's all you need to understand

1/7

After decades of confusing research on recommended alcohol intake, a new analysis of reports suggest that no amount of alcohol is healthy for you.

For decades, scientific studies suggested that consuming alcohol in moderate amounts was better than not drinking at all.

In 1924, a Johns Hopkins biologist named Raymond Pearl published a graph with a J-shaped curve. The graph shows that the moderate drinkers had the lowest rates of mortality, when compared to abstainers and heavy drinkers.

Scientists now say that the older studies did not recognise that moderate drinkers, in general, have many healthy habits, such as: they tend to exercise, eat healthy, and are less likely to be obese.

A recent study found that low-volume alcohol drinking does not protect you from harmful effects of alcohol. If somebody drinks less, they are at a lower risk compared to that person who is a heavy drinker.

The 2020-2025 US Dietary Guidelines recommend that adults of legal drinking age should drink in moderation, or not drink at all.

In the past, some studies have claimed that small amounts of alcohol, particularly red wine, is beneficial for your heart. Experts now say that this is not correct.

