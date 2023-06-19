In pics: Heatwave scorches Uttar Pradesh and Bihar; death toll climbs to 96

1/5 As the country is struggling with the ongoing burning heatwave, at least 96 people died in the past two days in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Nearly 300 patients have been admitted in the last three days in Ballia district hospital. (Image: AP)

2/5 In Uttar Pradesh, 54 deaths were reported in the Ballia district near Lucknow. According to the authorities, most of them were over 60 and suffered from preexisting health issues that probably worsened due to extreme heat. The symptoms mostly seen are breathing problems, heart-related issues, fever, vomiting and diarrhoea. (Image: AP)

3/5 On June 18, the district’s maximum temperature was 43 degrees Celsius, exceeding the normal temperature by five degrees. Due to the surge of patients at the hospital in Ballia, the authorities have rejected medical personnel’s leave applications and offered additional hospital beds in the emergency department. (Image: AP)

4/5 The rising heat has consumed most of eastern Bihar, resulting in 42 deaths in the last two days. In Patna, the state capital, where over 200 people were being treated for diarrhoea and vomiting, 35 deaths have occurred at two hospitals. (Image: AP)