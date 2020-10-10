172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|health-trends|world-mental-health-day-some-common-myths-debunked-5946691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World Mental Health Day: Some common myths debunked

On World Mental Health Day, let's take a look at some of the common misconceptions about mental illness.

Moneycontrol News
World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10. While awareness of mental health is gradually improving, there are certain misconceptions and myths related to the subject. A website called HealthPartners debunks some of most common myths. (Representative image)

Myth 1: Mental illnesses are rare | On October 7, the World Health Organization said “close to one billion people globally have a mental disorder”. (Image: Reuters)

Myth 2: If you try harder, you can make your symptoms go away | “Mental illnesses can’t be willed away. And for those who are experiencing them, pushing this approach can be very defeating,” Emily Bulthuis, a therapist at Park Nicollet said as quoted by HealthPartners. (Representative image)

Myth 3: Everyone who has a mental illness needs medication to manage symptoms | Bulthuis says no two patients are the same. While medicines can help manage symptoms, there are some people with mental illness who do not require medication. For others, medicine is essential for recovery. (Representative image)

Myth 4: Keeping a job is too stressful for individuals with mental illnesses | “Those with mental illnesses are no different than your average employee. They are just as productive,” Bulthuis said. She added that a job provides structure and a sense of personal purpose to those with mental illness.

Myth 5: Someone living with a mental illness is more likely to commit a crime or be violent | A mere 7.5 percent of violent acts are committed by people experiencing symptoms of mental illness, according to Bulthuis. “More often than not, individuals with mental health issues are not violent. Someone with a mental illness is actually nearly 4 times more likely to be a victim of crime”.(Representative Image)

Myth 6: Individuals who experience mental health symptoms will never recover | “When treated, people with mental illnesses are able to live happy, ambitious lives that are meaningful and fulfilling,” Bulthuis said. Mental health is treatable, and can affect anyone, according to HealthPartners. (Representative image)

First Published on Oct 10, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #Health #Slideshow #World News

