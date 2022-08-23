Tomato flu outbreak among children in India; all you need to know about the new virus

Moneycontrol News

According to a study published in the Lancet Respiratory Journal, tomato flu is caused by a new virus that has been found in Kerala. The virus is affecting children younger than 5 years of age. (Image: News18 Creative)Also known as tomato fever, the infectious disease is caused by intestinal viruses and occurs mostly in children. (Image: News18 Creative)This rare viral infection is in an endemic state and is considered non-life-threatening. (Image: News18 Creative)The primary symptoms observed in children are similar to those of chikungunya. (Image: News18 Creative)Tomato flu was first identified in the Kollam district of Kerala on May 6, 2022. As of July 26, the local government hospitals reported the infection in more than 82 children younger than 5 years. (Image: News18 Creative)In children with symptoms, molecular and serological tests are done for the diagnosis of dengue, chikungunya, zika virus, varicella-zoster virus, and herpes; once these viral infections are ruled out, contraction of tomato virus is confirmed. (Image: News18 Creative)Children are at increased risk of exposure to tomato flu as viral infections are common and likely to spread due to close contact. (Image: News18 Creative)Patients should isolate for 5-7 days from symptom onset to prevent the spread of infection to other children or adults. (Image: News18 Creative)