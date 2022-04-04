Ramadan 2022 | A snapshot of the superfood dates

Moneycontrol News

Breaking fast with dates has always been a Ramadan tradition. For centuries they have been prized for their health-enhancing benefits. Here’s a snapshot of the Ramadan superfood. (Image: News18 Creative)The date is a one-seeded fruit usually oblong but varying much in shape, size, colour, quality and consistency of flesh, according to the conditions of culture and the variety. (Image: News18 Creative)Here’s the nutritional value of dates. (Image: News18 Creative)The sweet, chewy and healthy fruit has been the staple food and chief source of wealth in the Middle East. There are varieties of dates, differentiated on the basis of appearance, nutritional value and more. Lets’ take a look at some of the popular varieties. (Image: News18 Creative)According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, Egypt is world’s largest producer of dates as of 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)Dates have many health benefits like improves skin, lowers cholesterol, rich in antioxidants. (Image: News18 Creative)Eating dates after a long day of fasting helps the body’s blood glucose levels return to normal. It also curbs hunger and provides energy for a long time. (Image: News18 Creative)