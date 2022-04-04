English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsHealth

    Ramadan 2022 | A snapshot of the superfood dates

    Eating dates after a long day of fasting helps the body’s blood glucose levels return to normal. Breaking fast with dates has always been a Ramadan tradition. For centuries they have been prized for their health-enhancing benefits.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST
    Breaking fast with dates has always been a Ramadan tradition. For centuries they have been prized for their health-enhancing benefits. Here’s a snapshot of the Ramadan superfood. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Breaking fast with dates has always been a Ramadan tradition. For centuries they have been prized for their health-enhancing benefits. Here’s a snapshot of the Ramadan superfood. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The date is a one-seeded fruit usually oblong but varying much in shape, size, colour, quality and consistency of flesh, according to the conditions of culture and the variety. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The date is a one-seeded fruit usually oblong but varying much in shape, size, colour, quality and consistency of flesh, according to the conditions of culture and the variety. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Here’s the nutritional value of dates. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Here’s the nutritional value of dates. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The sweet, chewy and healthy fruit has been the staple food and chief source of wealth in the Middle East. There are varieties of dates, differentiated on the basis of appearance, nutritional value and more. Lets’ take a look at some of the popular varieties. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The sweet, chewy and healthy fruit has been the staple food and chief source of wealth in the Middle East. There are varieties of dates, differentiated on the basis of appearance, nutritional value and more. Lets’ take a look at some of the popular varieties. (Image: News18 Creative)
    According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, Egypt is world’s largest producer of dates as of 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)
    According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, Egypt is world’s largest producer of dates as of 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Dates have many health benefits like improves skin, lowers cholesterol, rich in antioxidants. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Dates have many health benefits like improves skin, lowers cholesterol, rich in antioxidants. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Eating dates after a long day of fasting helps the body’s blood glucose levels return to normal. It also curbs hunger and provides energy for a long time. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Eating dates after a long day of fasting helps the body’s blood glucose levels return to normal. It also curbs hunger and provides energy for a long time. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #dates #festival #Health #Ramadan 2022 #Ramazan #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 04:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.